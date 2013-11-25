Preview: Syracuse vs. Minnesota

No. 7 Syracuse and Minnesota will put their undefeated records on the line when they meet Monday on the opening day of the Maui Invitational. Both teams struggled against inferior opponents last week; the Orange trailed for most of the second half Monday against St. Francis (N.Y.) before pulling out a 56-50 victory and the Gophers sneaked by with a 10-point victory Tuesday against Coastal Carolina. Minnesota will face its first tough test of the season against Syracuse, which moved from the Big East to the Atlantic Coast Conference this season.

The most talented player on the floor will be C.J. Fair of Syracuse, one of 50 players on the Naismith Men’s Player of the Year watch list. The 6-8 forward is coming off a miserable 2-for-13 shooting performance against St. Francis but can hurt teams in a variety of ways and from different spots on the floor. Minnesota has good protection around the rim with 6-11 center Elliott Eliason, who blocked a career-high seven shots in a 79-57 victory against Wofford on Thursday.

TV: 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (4-0): Trevor Cooney was named ACC Player of the Week after scoring a career-high 27 points in his first collegiate start last week against Cornell. The 6-4 guard struggled from 3-point range last season, shooting 26.7 percent, but has converted 10-of-22 from beyond the arc this season. The Orange have another 6-8 forward in Jerami Grant, whose father, Harvey Grant, played 12 seasons in the NBA.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (5-0): The Gophers returned their top two scorers from last season and Andre and Austin Hollins have picked up where they left off. Andre Hollins was limited to seven points against Wofford but scored at least 18 in the other four wins and is on pace to become the first Minnesota player to lead the Big Ten in scoring since Kris Humphries in 2003-04. Austin Hollins has reached double figures in scoring in every game this season and has contributed double-digit rebounds twice.

TIP INS

1. Minnesota coach Richard Pitino is the son of Louisville coach Rick Pitino, who got his start as an assistant to Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim.

2. The Gophers have 36 steals this season, the most in the Big Ten through the first two weeks of the season.

3. Syracuse guard Tyler Ennis scored 42 points against China as a member of Team Canada’s under-19 team last summer at the FIBA World Championships.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 80, Minnesota 70