Preview: Minnesota vs. Texas Tech

Tubby Smith will attempt to beat his former team when he brings Texas Tech into the fifth-place game of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off against Minnesota on Sunday afternoon in San Juan. Smith coached Golden Gophers to the NCAA Tournament three times in six seasons before taking over in 2013 at Texas Tech, which could use an early confidence-building victory.

Smith recruited Minnesota’s Joey King and Charles Buggs and told reporters, “It’ll be interesting to see some familiar faces. I’ve known (Golden Gophers coach) Richard Pitino since he was 6-years-old.” The Red Raiders, who finished 13-19 a season ago, knocked off Mississippi State 74-72 on Friday and a win over another major-conference squad would give them momentum. Minnesota held off Missouri State 74-69 on Friday and will look to King and sophomore Nate Mason to lead the way against Texas Tech. King is averaging 17.5 points while Mason runs the show while registering 13 points, five assists and only 1.3 turnovers per game.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MINNESOTA (3-1): Mason poured in 20 points in the tournament-opening loss to Temple while King rebounded from a rough game to score 18 against Missouri State, making 6-of-7 from 3-point range. Senior guard Carlos Morris has drained three of his five attempts from beyond the arc while totaling 28 points in tournament for the Gophers, who made 13 from 3-point range Friday. Minnesota has solid numbers on the defensive end, limiting opponents to 34.7 percent shooting with 23 blocks in four games.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (2-1): Senior guard Devaugntah Williams has been the go-to player for the Red Raiders, averaging 18 points and only one turnover in the first three contests. Williams needs more consistency from his teammates, who have made only 6-of-36 from 3-point range combined. Guard Toddrick Gotcher is the only other player scoring in double figures (10) while forward Zach Smith (nine points, team-best 5.7 rebounds) and guard Keenan Evans, who had a season-high 13 points Friday, have contributed.

TIP-INS

1. Smith was 124-81 while making postseason play five times in his tenure at Minnesota and owns 538 victories overall.

2. King, a 6-9 senior F, has drained 15-of-26 attempts from 3-point range in the early season.

3. Texas Tech defeated the Golden Gophers 90-73 in their last meeting on Jan. 1, 2004.

PREDICTION: Texas Tech 72, Minnesota 70