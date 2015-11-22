Texas Tech 81, Minnesota 68

Guard Devaugntah Williams scored 21 points to lead Texas Tech to an 81-68 victory over Minnesota on Sunday in the fifth-place game at the Puerto Rico Tipoff in San Juan.

The win came on the heels of the Red Raiders ending their 18-game neutral/road losing streak with a losers-bracket win over Mississippi State.

It also gave Tech coach Tubby Smith a win over one of his former programs, and was the 541st victory of his long coaching career. He spent six seasons at Minnesota.

Williams added six rebounds and three assists, and the Red Raiders (3-1) never trailed, although they failed to hold an early 11-2 lead that disappeared quickly before taking over the game in the second half.

Forward Zack Smith scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds, guards Keenan Evans and Toddrick Gotcher added 12 and 11 points, respectively, with Evans adding five assists. Forward Aaron Rose came off the bench with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Forward Joey King and guard Carlos Morris led the Gophers (3-2) with 15 points apiece, with Morris adding five rebounds and four assists. Forward Jordan Murphy came off the bench with nine rebounds and six points.

The Red Raiders, who shot 52 percent in a 47-point second half, took care of the ball, turning the ball over a manageable 11 times.