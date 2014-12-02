Preview: Minnesota at Wake Forest

Wake Forest is having a tough time putting a winning streak together in the pre-conference slate and things don’t get any easier when Minnesota visits as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday. The Demon Deacons failed to reach 70 points for the second time in seven games with a 72-65 loss against visiting Delaware State on Friday – their second defeat at home already. The Golden Gophers bounced back from a loss to St. John’s by taking out Georgia in the NIT Season Tip-Off.

Minnesota turned up the defense and held off a late charge in the Georgia game to ensure it would not leave New York without a win. “It was really important for us to bounce back for this game and pull out the win, because we knew were capable of getting this win,” forward Joey King told twincities.com. “It’s hopefully going to transition over to Wake Forest on the road, just with our mental and physical toughness.” The Demon Deacons are looking for some toughness of their own after being beaten on the boards and around the basket by the Hornets.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MINNESOTA (4-2): The Golden Gophers are among the national leaders with an average of 11 steals but had to cut down on their own turnovers – down from 20 against St. John’s to 13 against Georgia – in order to grab a win. Senior guard Andre Hollins is having the most difficult time hanging onto the ball and totaled 12 turnovers in the two contests. “Just not doing the little things, not being ourselves,” Hollins told reporters. “Careless turnovers, not blocking out, just little things.”

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (4-3): The Demon Deacons handed Delaware State its first win in 20 all-time tries against ACC schools, shooting 35.6 percent while having eight of their shots blocked by the smaller team. “They out-rebounded us, they had more points in the paint, they had more second-chance points,” Wake Forest coach Danny Manning told reporters after the loss. “For us to continue to have success, we have to win those categories.” Junior forward Devin Thomas has seen his scoring total decrease in each of the last four games, down to zero on 0-of-7 shooting on Friday.

TIP-INS

1. Wake Forest is 10-3 all-time in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, including a home win over the Golden Gophers in 2001.

2. Minnesota has won three straight in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, knocking off Virginia Tech and Florida State (twice).

3. Thomas has failed to score or rebound in double figures after beginning the campaign with four straight double-doubles.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 76, Wake Forest 68