Minnesota 84, Wake Forest 69: Andre Hollins hit a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 19 of his 27 points in the second half as the visiting Golden Gophers took over in the second half to knock off the Demon Deacons.

Joey King added four 3-pointers and 14 points while Carlos Morris collected 15 points and eight steals for Minnesota (5-2), which won for the fourth straight year in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Maurice Walker chipped in 10 points and DeAndre Mathieu handed out eight assists as the Golden Gophers overcame 20 turnovers.

Miles Overton scored 14 points off the bench to lead Wake Forest (4-4), which fell for the fourth time in six games. Codi Miller-McIntyre and Mitchell Wilbekin led the starters with 10 points apiece for the Demon Deacons.

Minnesota held an early 13-4 lead and used an 8-0 spurt to grab a 32-22 advantage with three minutes left in the half before Wake Forest closed with nine straight points to cut it to a one-point deficit at the break. Hollins buried a pair of 3-pointers in the first minute of the second to gain some separation.

King buried a pair from beyond the arc to stretch it to 48-34 just over three minutes into the second. Overton’s 3-pointer brought Wake Forest within 50-41, but it never got any closer as Hollins stayed hot and the Golden Gophers cruised to the finish.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wake Forest dropped to 10-4 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. … Minnesota shot 12-of-24 from 3-point range while the Demon Deacons were 7-of-19. … Wake Forest F Aaron Rountree III grabbed three of the Demon Deacons’ 13 steals.