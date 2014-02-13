Preview: Minnesota at Wisconsin

Two teams coming off impressive wins meet Thursday when Minnesota visits No. 21 Wisconsin, which snapped a three-game home losing streak with Sunday’s 60-58 victory over Michigan State. The Badgers have won back-to-back games since losing five of six, and are one victory away from their eighth straight 20-win season. They’re facing a Minnesota team that kept its NCAA Tournament hopes alive by ending a three-game losing streak with a 66-60 victory over Indiana on Saturday.

Wisconsin forward Nigel Hayes wasn’t the most highly touted freshman entering the season, but is quickly become a difference-maker in Big Ten play. The 6-7 Hayes was named the league’s freshman of the week for the third time after averaging 14 points and shooting 66.7 percent in wins over Illinois and Michigan State. “I said a lot of times for those who care to listen that Nigel is pretty special,” coach Bo Ryan told reporters. “He has really given us a big boost.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT MINNESOTA (16-8, 5-6 Big Ten): The Golden Gophers are looking for their first season sweep of the Badgers since 2008-09 after DeAndre Mathieu and Maurice Walker scored 18 points apiece in an 81-68 victory Jan. 22. Walker, who lost 60 pounds in the offseason, has been the team’s leading scorer (14.2) and rebounder (6.4) over the last five games, including a team-high 17 points against Purdue on Feb. 5. Guard Andre Hollins is averaging a team-high 14.9 points and appears fully recovered from a sprained ankle that forced him to miss two games.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (19-5, 6-5): The Badgers will never be known for having an explosive offense, but they’re averaging 73 points and five players are scoring at least 10.1 points per game in league play. Point guard Traevon Jackson, averaging 10.8 points and four assists, hit a 12-foot jumper with 2.1 seconds left against Michigan State and made a similar game-winning shot against the Golden Gophers last season. Guard Josh Gasser added to his reputation as one of the nation’s top defenders Sunday when he held the Spartans’ Gary Harris to six points, well below his Big Ten-leading average of 18.2.

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin has won 15 of the last 16 games against Minnesota in Madison.

2. Minnesota is 13-2 when holding its opponent to less than 70 points.

3. The Badgers have won 74 of their last 76 games when leading or tied with five minutes remaining.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 75, Minnesota 69