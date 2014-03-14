Preview: Minnesota vs. Wisconsin

Wisconsin won three regular-season titles and two Big Ten tournaments in coach Bo Ryan’s first seven seasons, but will try to end a five-year drought starting Friday when it faces Minnesota in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis. Ryan’s last two senior classes have come up empty after each of his first 10 won at least one league title. “I don’t have a ring. I want a ring and everybody else on my team feels the same way,” Badgers guard Josh Gasser told Madison.com.

After falling short in the championship game to Ohio State last season, No. 2 seed Wisconsin looks for its ninth win in 10 games overall this season against the sixth-seeded Gophers, who split a pair of regular-season games with the Badgers. Minnesota posted consecutive victories for the first time since early January with back-to-back victories over Penn State, including a 63-56 first-round triumph on Thursday. The winner of this contest will meet second-seeded Michigan State or 11th-seeded Northwestern in a semifinal game on Saturday.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MINNESOTA (20-12): Austin Hollins, who scored 8.6 points per game over his first 15 Big Ten contests this season, is averaging 18.8 points over his last four. “We didn’t change anything offensively. ... I think he’s just getting really confident. He was going through a slump offensively, so I‘m happy for him to see the ball go in,” coach Richard Pitino said after his senior forward scored 18 points in Thursday’s victory. Hollins also made his 135th career appearance for the Gophers, breaking the school record he shared with Rodney Williams.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (25-6): The Badgers could use improved play from Sam Dekker, who has scored seven or fewer points in three straight games after reaching double figures in 24 of his first 28 games. Wisconsin’s second-leading scorer was benched for the final five-plus minutes during Sunday’s loss after forcing a runner and failed to get to the foul line for the first time in nine contests. “He’s got to work on finishing around the basket, trying to draw fouls. If you’re going away from the basket, the chances of you doing that go down,” Badgers assistant coach Gary Close told Madison.com.

TIP-INS

1. With a win on Friday, Ryan will notch his 700th career victory.

2. Minnesota’s last victory against a team with a winning conference record came when it defeated Wisconsin on Jan. 22.

3. The Badgers set season highs in free-throw makes (30) and attempts (36) during their Feb. 13 win over the Gophers.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 74, Minnesota 63