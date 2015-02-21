Preview: Minnesota at Wisconsin

Fourth-ranked Wisconsin continues to roll along and will attempt to extend its winning streak to 10 games when it hosts desperate Minnesota on Saturday in a Big Ten tussle. The Badgers are off to the best start in school history, boasting three players that average at least 12 points and shoot 52.9 percent or better. Minnesota has lost two in a row after turning its season around with a 5-2 run and has to face Wisconsin twice over the last four games of the regular season.

The Golden Gophers allowed 33 conversions from 3-point range in the last two games, including 15 in a damaging 72-66 home loss to Northwestern on Wednesday. Minnesota senior guard Andre Hollins, who is averaging 18.3 points over his last four games, faces a Badgers defense surrendering 55.5 per contest – eighth in the nation through Wednesday. Wisconsin forward Sam Dekker is coming off a career-best 22-point performance in the 55-47 triumph at Penn State on Wednesday.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN

ABOUT MINNESOTA (16-11, 5-9 Big Ten): The Golden Gophers were giving up 6.32 3-pointers per game before Indiana drained 18-of-32 and Northwestern nailed 15-of-32 from beyond the arc. Minnesota allowed a total of 159 points during a three-game winning streak but surrendered 90 to Indiana and 72 against Northwestern. Hollins leads the way at 15 points per game while Maurice Walker (11.7 points, team-high 6.2 rebounds) and Carlos Morris (11 points) also score in double figures, with Nate Mason closing in at 9.5.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (24-2, 12-1): The Badgers lead the nation in fewest turnovers (7.4) and fouls (12.9) per game to go along with an offense that shoots 48 percent. Center Frank Kaminsky leads the team in scoring (17.5) and rebounding (8.4) while making 54 percent of his shots and Dekker (13.4 points, 53.4 percent) made 22-of-35 shots over the last three games. Nigel Hayes (12.3 points, 52.9 percent) has shined and Bronson Koenig is averaging 12.1 points since replacing injured guard Traevon Jackson (foot).

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin G Josh Gasser is four points shy of joining Michael Finley as the only players in program history with 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 250 assists.

2. Hollins moved past Sam Jacobson and Kevin McHale into fourth place on the school’s all-time scoring list (1,715 points) and needs nine 3-point attempts for most in Minnesota history.

3. The Badgers have won six of the last eight meetings, including two of three last season.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 75, Minnesota 66