Preview: Minnesota at Wisconsin

The battle for a double-bye and the No. 2 seed in next week’s Big Ten tournament takes center stage Sunday as streaking Minnesota faces 21st-ranked Wisconsin, which has lost five of its last six games. The Gophers have won eight in a row under fourth-year coach Richard Pitino to complete the best single-season win improvement in school history.

Forward Jordan Murphy is averaging 17.6 points and 13.6 rebounds over the last seven games to lead Minnesota, which improved to 17-3 at home with Thursday’s 88-73 win over Nebraska. The Gophers shot 55.9 percent from the field and have scored 80 or more points in four straight Big Ten games, the longest stretch for the team since the 2001-02 season. "They’re playing with an extremely high amount of swagger right now that they are one of the better teams in the Big Ten and they certainly are,” Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft told reporters. “They’re playing like it and they’re believing in it.” The Badgers are hoping to rediscover their form from the teams’ first meeting on Jan. 21, when Wisconsin recorded a 78-76 overtime win behind forwards Nigel Hayes and Ethan Happ, who dominated the paint and combined for 49 points.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MINNESOTA (23-7, 11-6 Big Ten): Point guard Nate Mason turned in his best shooting effort in Big Ten play with 25 points in 28 minutes against Nebraska while sophomore guard Dupree McBrayer continued to impress with 16 points and six assists. Mason, who ranks third in the Big Ten with an assist/turnover ratio of 2.8, was 3-of-14 shooting in last month’s loss to Wisconsin but has averaged 19 points over the last 10 games. Foul-prone center Reggie Lynch, who finished with 11 points, six rebounds and three steals against the Cornhuskers, owns a school-record 101 blocks this season and hasn’t fouled out in four straight games.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (22-8, 11-6): Senior guard Bronson Koenig averages a team-high 14.1 points for the Badgers, who led by nine points with nearly four minutes left in Thursday’s home game against Iowa before falling 59-57. “I think this group will bounce back. They have all year,” coach Greg Gard told reporters. “I have no reason to think they wouldn't now. When we do snap out of it, it's going to be a pretty calloused group because they've been body-punched and slapped upside the head quite a bit with all of this stuff and everything that we’ve had to work through and grow through.” The Badgers were 5-of-14 from the foul line against Iowa and are shooting 63.1 percent from the line in Big Ten play.

TIP-INS

1. Minnesota leads the all-time series, 102-98, but Wisconsin has won the last six meetings.

2. Wisconsin has won 20 of its last 22 home games, including a 14-2 mark this season.

3. Minnesota is 20-3 when leading with five minutes remaining.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 79, Wisconsin 72