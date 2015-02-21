Wisconsin wins 10th straight

MADISON, Wis. -- Center Frank Kaminsky scored 21 points on 9-for-13 shooting to lead No. 5 Wisconsin to a 63-53 victory over Minnesota on Saturday afternoon at Kohl Center.

“(Kaminsky) is one of the best players in the country,” Minnesota coach Richard Pitino said. “He’s a top-five (NBA draft) pick. The guy is a pro; he’s a lottery pick. It’s tough to defend a lottery pick.”

Wisconsin guard Bronson Koenig added 17 points for the Badgers (25-2, 13-1 Big Ten), who won their 10th consecutive game and are now just one victory away from at least a share of the Big Ten title as they continue the best season in school history.

“We lost to a really good team,” Pitino said. “They do a great job of not beating themselves. I thought our guys gave great energy; we were really positive. We just lost to a really good team.”

It was the fifth straight game that the Badgers held their opponents under 60 points. Wisconsin is the eighth-best defense in the country, surrendering just 55.4 points per game.

“We’ve been steadier (defensively),” Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan said. “You’ve got to keep remembering what you’re doing, to put yourself in position to hold a team in the 50s.”

Guards Nate Mason and Carlos Morris scored 11 points for the Gophers (16-12, 5-10), who lost their third consecutive game.

Senior guard Andre Hollins was notably quiet for Minnesota, with just two points, five rebounds and two assists. It was his lowest scoring output since Jan. 3 against Maryland.

“Andre just didn’t have it going,” Pitino said. “We learn from it and move on for another tough game.”

Wisconsin senior guard Josh Gasser, who was defending Hollins throughout the game, said, “I felt extremely prepared with what he was going to do. I felt one step ahead. He’s a really good player and someday those shots might go in. But today, fortunately, they didn‘t.”

Much of Wisconsin’s edge over Minnesota came at the free-throw line, with the Badgers going 11-for-14 while holding the Gophers to just 0-for-1. The Gophers did not attempt a free throw in the first half.

The Kohl Center crowd of 17,279 was a relatively subdued early on, not fully coming to life until Koenig drilled a deep 3-pointer to give the Badgers a 31-25 lead with 3:08 remaining in the first half.

“I tried to come into this game with the same mindset I come into every game with,” said Koenig, who scored nine points from beyond the arc. “Shoot when I‘m open.”

The Gophers kept it close through most of the first but let Wisconsin slip out to an eight-point lead, 35-27, by the break.

The Badgers methodically wore down the Gophers in the second half, stretching the lead to 16 (54-38) when junior forward Sam Dekker slammed home a dunk with 6:52 remaining.

“We felt in control pretty much the whole second half,” Kaminsky said. “We knew they were trying to catch us the whole time. It was just one of those games where we got the lead and never looked back.”

NOTES: Wisconsin will travel to No. 16 Maryland on Tuesday. Minnesota will travel to Michigan State on Thursday. The Badgers and Gophers will meet one more time this season, March 5 in Minnesota. ... Senior G Josh Gasser reached 1,000 points with the Badgers, scoring on a hard drive to the basket with 1:15 remaining in the first half. ... Wisconsin is just one victory away from a guaranteed share of the Big Ten title. It would be the 18th conference title for the Badgers, their first since 2008, and coach Bo Ryan’s fourth at Wisconsin. ... G Andre Hollins is the only player in Minnesota history with 1,500 points and 300 assists. He managed only one basket on 1-for-8 shooting on Saturday.