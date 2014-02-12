Alabama 67, Mississippi 64: Trevor Releford capped a brilliant second half by burying a tiebreaking 3-pointer with six-tenths of a second to play and the host Crimson Tide snapped a four-game losing streak.

Releford scored 21 of his game-high 26 points in the second half, including 14 points in the last five minutes, as Alabama (10-14, 4-7 SEC) improved to 8-0 when holding an opponent under 65 points. Nick Jacobs added 18 points and freshman Shannon Hale scored 15 for the Crimson Tide.

Marshall Henderson scored 14 points to pace Ole Miss (16-8, 7-4), but he finished just 4-of-15 from the field. Anthony Perez added 13 points and Ladarius White contributed 10 and eight rebounds.

The Rebels erased a 47-40 deficit with an 11-0 spurt to go ahead 51-47 with 9:14 to play, but Releford rallied Alabama by scoring seven straight, including a three-point play for a 58-56 edge with 3 1/2 minutes remaining. Releford drove the lane and hit a pair of free throws to make it 64-58 with 71 seconds left, but Henderson buried a 3-pointer 14 seconds later and Jarvis Summers tied it with two free throws with 12.5 seconds to play..

The Crimson Tide trailed by a point five minutes into the contest before Hale and Jacobs combined for nine points in a 13-0 spurt for a 22-10 lead. Ole Miss hit three straight from long range to get within five points and went to the locker room trailing 33-26.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Henderson has hit at least one 3-pointer in 57 consecutive games, putting him three shy of the SEC record. ... Hale had averaged 6.8 points in his previous four games, failing to reach double figures once, but he scored 12 points in the opening half. ... G Rodney Cooper had 10 rebounds to help Alabama to a 42-34 edge on the glass.