Ingram, Crimson Tide top Mississippi

Freshman guard Dazon Ingram scored a season-high 22 points, and Alabama topped Mississippi 70-55 Wednesday at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Ingram shot 9 of 10 from the floor, and freshman forward Braxton Key added 19 points for the Crimson Tide (17-12, 10-7 SEC). Alabama snapped a two-game slide.

Freshman guard Breein Tyree scored 14 points, sophomore guard Terence Davis had 12 points, and senior forward Sebastian Saiz added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Rebels (18-12, 9-8 SEC). Mississippi had its two-game win streak snapped.

Alabama led 29-25 after a tight, back-and-forth first half. The Crimson Tide quickly extended their lead to double figures in the second half. They were up 12 after a three-point play from senior forward Jimmie Taylor at the 13-minute mark.

However, Tyree sparked a Rebels rally. The freshman hit a pull-up jumper and then knocked down a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 54-49 with 7:39 to play.

Alabama had an answer, though, and a 3-pointer from Key pushed the advantage to 68-53 with 2:15 left.

The Rebels couldn't find any offense down the stretch and shot just 31.1 percent from the floor in the game. Mississippi's 55 points were the second-fewest scored by the Rebels this season in conference play.

Alabama shot 47.1 percent from the field.

Taylor made key plays on both ends of the court in the final minutes, including finding Key along the baseline for a dunk that fueled the Crimson Tide's late surge. Taylor finished with three points, four rebounds and three blocks.

The Rebels close out the regular season Saturday at home against South Carolina.

The Crimson will finish up the regular season Saturday at Tennessee.