Arkansas rips Ole Miss behind Macon's career-high 30

Daryl Macon came off the bench to score a career-high 30 points, leading Arkansas to a 98-80 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.

Macon made 10 of 13 field-goal attempts and 6 of 9 from 3-point range for Arkansas (20-7, 9-5 SEC). Jaylen Barford scored 15 points, Moses Kingsley posted 14 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks, and Anton Beard added 11 points for the Razorbacks, who won their third straight.

Deandre Burnett scored 27 points for Ole Miss (16-11, 7-7), which had won four of its last five. Terence Davis had 24.

The teams exchanged leads numerous times early in the opening period before Arkansas began to take control. The Razorbacks took an 11-10 lead on two free throws by Dustin Thomas, went up 23-16 on a 3-pointer by Macon and extended their lead to 10 on a jumper by Dusty Hannahs.

The Razorbacks led by as many as 12 following a basket by Macon. The Rebels cut the deficit to seven on a layup by Marcanvis Hymon in the final minute of the first half, but a layup by Macon with two seconds remaining gave the Razorbacks a 46-37 lead at the break.

Ole Miss got within six on a couple occasions early in the second half before Arkansas mounted a 19-0 run to pull away. The Razorbacks took a 66-51 lead on a 3-pointer by Macon, went up by 20 on a jumper by Trey Thompson and extended the lead to 24 on two free throws by Beard.

Arkansas shot 47 percent from the field and made 12 of 29 from 3-point range. The Razorbacks also converted 24 of 27 free-throw opportunities.

Ole Miss shot 37.1 percent and made only 8 of 27 from beyond the arc.