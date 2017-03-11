Arkansas ousts Ole Miss in SEC tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- In a game of fast-paced action and brief runs by both teams, Arkansas outlasted Ole Miss 73-72 in a Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinal game on Friday night at Bridgestone Arena.

Daryl Macon led the Razorbacks (24-8) with 17 points and was 4 of 4 from the foul line in the final two minutes. Moses Kingsley had eight points, six rebounds and four blocked shots, including two key blocks in the final minute.

Terence Davis had a game-high 25 points for Ole Miss but needed 21 shots from the field.

Ole Miss (20-12) took a 70-69 lead when guard Breein Tyree (13 points) came around a screen and knocked down a 3-pointer with 1:47 left.

But Arkansas guard Manuale Watkins countered with a layup with 1:28 left to push the Razorbacks back ahead.

Ole Miss forward Sebastian Saiz grabbed an offensive rebound with 1:02 to go, but when he went for the putback, Kingsley swatted it away, setting up the last of Macon's free throws.

Trailing by three, Tyree drove left for a layup, which Kingsley smacked right to Ole Miss' Deandre Burnett in the left corner.

Burnett missed badly, Tyree grabbed the rebound and dribbled out for a desperation 3-pointer, which he also missed. Justus Furmanavicius put it back just before time expired, leaving Ole Miss a point short.

The game was knotted at 40 after a fast-paced first half that included a combined 17 turnovers.