Mississippi 80, Auburn 63

Mississippi broke open a close game early in the second half and cruised to an 80-63 win over Auburn on Wednesday at The Pavilion in Oxford, Miss.

Guard Stefan Moody led the Rebels (12-7, 2-5 SEC) with 24 points and forward Marcanvis Hymon scored 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

Guard TJ Lang led the Auburn (9-10, 3-5) offense, scoring 19 points. Forward Tyler Harris added 16 points.

Moody made three straight 3-point jumpers to help the Rebels open up a 51-41 lead early in the second half. Moody made six of 12 from beyond the arc for the game.

As a team, the Rebels made 10 of 32 from long range, while the Tigers also made 10 but attempted 26.

The Rebels held the Tigers to 20 of 54 from the field (37 percent). Conversely, Ole Miss made 28 of its 62 field-goal attempts (45.2 percent).

Auburn held a 30-29 halftime lead, with Lang pacing the way with 11 points. Hymon led the Rebels with six points.

Tigers forward Cinmeon Bowers put Auburn up 34-33 less than two minutes into the second half. Guard Rasheed Brooks’ 3-pointer ignited Ole Miss and the Rebels rolled from there.

Ole Miss had lost four straight before Wednesday, while Auburn was coming off a 32-point loss to Florida.