Mississippi 69, Auburn 59

Guard Stefan Moody scored 19 of his 23 points in the first half and Mississippi defeated Auburn 69-59 on Saturday in a Southeastern Conference game at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala.

Moody went 8 of 18 from the field, including 4 of 8 from beyond the arc, for Ole Miss (17-10, 7-7 SEC), who also got 12 points from forward Marcanvis Hymon and 11 points from forward Tomasz Gielo.

Auburn (10-16, 4-10) was led by forward Tyler Harris with 13 points and forward Cinmeon Bowers with 11 points and 18 rebounds.

The Tigers took a 7-0 lead to start the game as the Rebels got off to a slow start and didn’t get on the board until Moody’s jumper with 16:31 left.

The Rebels tied the score at 16 on Gielo’s 3-pointer and then took the lead on another 3-point jumper by Moody.

The teams exchanged 3-pointers. Guard Terence Davis put the Rebels up for good with a 3. Moody continued the long-range assault and the Rebels all of sudden were up by eight with less than five minutes to go in the first half.

Ole Miss maintained the lead throughout the second half and never were really threatened.

The Rebels held the Tigers to 33.3 percent from the field and Auburn’s shooting woes were even worse from downtown. The Tigers made only 6 of 24 3-pointers.

Ole Miss went to the free-throw line 17 times and only made eight (47.1). Auburn was 17 of 28.

The Tigers have now lost eight of nine games.