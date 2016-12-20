Ole Miss breezes past Bradley 66-49

Sophomore guard Terence Davis matched his career high with 19 points and senior forward Sebastian Saiz had a big all-around game, leading Ole Miss to a 66-49 rout of Bradley on Monday night at The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss.

Saiz finished with 10 points, 13 rebounds, six blocks and four steals for the Rebels (8-3), who jumped out to a big lead in the first half and were never seriously challenged by the cold-shooting Braves.

Ole Miss forced 17 turnovers, including 12 steals, and surrendered a season-low 49 points.

Bradley shot 31 percent from the field. Freshman guard Darrell Brown scored 14 points for the Braves (5-7), who have dropped four of their last five games. Brown was the only Bradley player to score in double figures.

Ole Miss took command late in the first half. Justas Furmanavicius' breakaway dunk put the Rebels up 23-14 with just over eight minutes left in the half. Ole Miss poured it on from there, closing out the first half with 15-5 run and went into intermission with a 38-19 lead.

Bradley shot just 25.9 percent from the floor and committed nine turnovers in the first half. The 19 points were the fewest Ole Miss has allowed in any half this season.

Junior guard Cullen Neal added 12 points and junior guard Deandre Burnett, the Rebels' leading scorer, came off the bench and finished with five points.

Ole Miss has bounced back from a loss at Virginia Tech with back-to-back wins. The Rebels host South Alabama on Thursday before opening SEC play against No. 6 Kentucky on Dec. 29.

Bradley will look to rebound at TCU on Wednesday before beginning Missouri Valley Conference play against Southern Illinois on Dec. 29. The Braves were picked to finish eighth in the 10-team MVC.