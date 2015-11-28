Mississippi 67, Bradley 54

Guard Stefan Moody scored a game-high 21 points as visiting Ole Miss overcame a slow start to beat struggling Bradley 67-54 Saturday at Carver Arena in Peoria, Ill.

Forward Sebastian Saiz added 18 points and a game-high nine rebounds for Ole Miss (5-2), which was playing its first true road game of the season and has won three of its last four overall. The Rebels, who also received nine points from reserve guard Sam Finley and five points and seven rebounds from forward Tomasz Gielo, hit only 4-of-16 3-point attempts but finished with a 38-31 rebounding edge.

Sophomore forward Donte Thomas had a career-high 22 points for Bradley (1-6), which lost its sixth straight following a season-opening win over Ball State. Leading scorer Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye finished with five points and had five of the Braves’ 25 turnovers.

Bradley hit only 7-of-26 second-half shots as it was outscored 34-25 over the second 20 minutes.

Ole Miss took a 33-29 lead into the second half, and Gielo’s 3-pointer helped spark an 21-5 half-opening run which allowed the Rebels to take command at 54-34 with 8:41 remaining. Bradley, meanwhile, hit only one of its first 13 shots coming out of the break, and only was able to get as close as 12 points during the contest’s final 8:30.

The Braves jumped out to a quick 4-0 advantage and led by many as eight at 16-8 and 20-12 before Ole Miss started to turn the tide. And with the Rebels turning up the defensive pressure, Bradley went scoreless the final 5:02 of the first half as the visitors scored the final eight points to take a 33-29 advantage into intermission.

Moody, who only hit one of his first nine shots to open the game, scored the final two buckets of the half to finish with a game-most 11 points in the opening 20 minutes.