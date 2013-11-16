Preview: Mississippi at Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina will meet the defending SEC Tournament champions as Mississippi looks to win its first road game of the season. The Chanticleers were routed 90-72 by the Rebels last season in which Marshall Henderson scored a game-high 27 points. Henderson, the Most Valuable Player of the SEC Tournament last season, will make his season debut with the Rebels after serving the first of a nonconsecutive three-game suspension.

Mississippi claimed a 69-54 victory over Troy in its season opener as Jarvis Summers scored a career-high 28 points in Henderson’s absence, 22 of which came in the first half. Coastal Carolina split its first two games of the season, with the most recent resulting in a 76-49 win over Division-III Guilford as Elijah Wilson led the team with 16 points and El Hadji Ndieguene added 10 off the bench. The Rebels will be meeting Coastal Carolina for just the second time.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, none

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI (1-0): Rebels head coach Andy Kennedy is anxious to see how his team will respond in a hostile environment on the road, especially Henderson as he makes his return to the court. “I know they’ll be excited to yell at Marshall,” Kennedy said. “But get in line, a lot of people are.” Henderson average 20.1 points last season, but trouble in the offseason resulted him being suspended for the season opener and Mississippi’s first two conference games.

ABOUT COASTAL CAROLINA (1-1): The Chanticleers were selected to finish third in the south division in the Big South preseason poll after going 14-15 a year ago. Ndieguene and Warren Gillis are the only two upperclassmen returning to Coastal Carolina’s squad. Eric Smith, who started 27 games at South Carolina last season, has 16 points through his first two games with the Chanticleers.

TIP-INS

1. The Rebels were 5-0 last season in the month of November.

2. Mississippi is 88-24 against teams outside the SEC under Kennedy.

3. Wilson leads the Chanticleers in minutes (61) and points (31) through the team’s first two games.

PREDICTION: Mississippi 87, Coastal Carolina 53