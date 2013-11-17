(Updated: Minor edits.)

Mississippi 72, Coastal Carolina 70: Marshall Henderson had a game-high 19 points and four steals as the Rebels came away with the win over the host Chanticleers.

Jarvis Summers chipped in 14 points and five assists and Derrick Millinghaus scored 12 points for Mississippi (2-0), which picked up its first road win of the season. Aaron Jones blocked four shots to go along with 11 points and Anthony Perez scored 10 points off the bench.

Warren Gillis led the way for Coastal Carolina (1-2) with 16 points. Josh Cameron contributed 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals while El Hadji Ndieguene pulled down seven boards for the Chanticleers, who went 4-of-26 behind the arc.

Mississippi and Coastal Carolina were neck-and-neck in the second half before the Rebels opened up their largest lead of the game at 55-46 with 10:32 to go after Henderson drilled his second 3-pointer of the game. The Chanticleers pulled within three with 24.2 seconds remaining, but Cameron missed the potential game-tying 3-pointer and the Rebels escaped on two foul shots by Perez.

The Rebels opened the game with a 9-3 run, hitting their first four shots before the Chanticleers rebounded to take a 13-12 lead after Cameron sank back-to-back shots. Coastal Carolina took the lead a second time with 1:21 remaining in the first half on foul shots by Gillis, who made 3-of-4 to take a 30-27 lead into the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Henderson went 1-for-7 shooting in the first half and 6-for-16 overall in his first game since returning from a suspension. ... Summers hit his first four shots for the Rebels . ... Elijah Wilson, who was the Chanticleers’ leading scorer going into the game, finished with 14 points.