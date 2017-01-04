No. 24 Florida tops Ole Miss

Senior guard Canyon Barry matched his season-best of 20 points and sophomore guard KeVaughn Allen added 14 to lead No. 24 Florida to a 70-63 victory over Mississippi on Tuesday in SEC play at Gainesville, Fla.

Junior forward Devin Robinson added 11 points for the Gators (11-3, 2-0), who won their fourth consecutive contest. Senior point guard Kasey Hill contributed a career-best six steals along with eight points, five rebounds and five assists.

Junior guard Deandre Burnett scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half but couldn't prevent Ole Miss from losing its second straight contest. Senior forward Sebastian Saiz recorded 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Rebels (9-5, 0-2), who committed 21 turnovers.

Barry, the youngest son of basketball Hall of Famer Rick Barry, sparked Florida off the bench by connecting on 8 of 14 field-goal attempts. He made three 3-pointers, which also matched his season best.

Allen knocked down four 3-pointers for the Gators and has made 14 over the past three games.

Hill recorded five steals in the first half to help the Gators take a 14-point lead. Florida pushed the lead to 40-21 early in the second half on Robinson's jumper.

A short time later, the Rebels used a 10-1 surge to pull within nine points with 14:18 remaining. The Gators quickly restored order with 11 consecutive points as senior forward Justin Leon scored five points, Barry added four and sophomore center John Egbunu delivered a ferocious dunk off a feed from junior guard Chris Chiozza to make it 53-33 with 11:03 remaining.

Ole Miss rolled off the next eight points and was later within 13 with less 6 1/2 minutes to play. Barry responded with a 3-pointer and a driving hoop to make it 65-47 with 3:52 remaining.

Egbunu's dunk gave Florida a 67-52 edge with 2:48 left but the Rebels made another charge with nine consecutive points. Burnett scored three baskets during the stretch as Ole Miss crept with 67-61 with 52 seconds left.

Allen hit two free throws to make it a three-possession game with 36.8 seconds to play and the Rebels never again were closer than six points.

Allen and Barry each scored nine first-half points as Florida led 35-21 at the break.

Ole Miss committed 14 turnovers and didn't make a field goal over the final 5:45 of the half.

Saiz's basket pulled the Rebels within 24-20 before the Gators rattled off the next 11 points. Allen began the spurt with a 3-pointer, Hill converted back-to-back layups and Robinson hit two free throws and buried a jumper to make it a 15-point margin.

Florida started strong by scoring the first eight points. The Rebels responded with eight of their own and took their lone lead of the half at 10-9 on a layup by junior forward Justas Furmanvicius.

NOTES: Ole Miss senior F Sebastian Saiz now has five consecutive double-doubles. ... Florida sophomore SG KeVaughn Allen made five 3-pointers in each of the previous two games. ... The Rebels allowed 60 first-half points to Kentucky in their previous contest. ... The Gators entered with a 37-12 home mark against Ole Miss.