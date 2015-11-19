Miami 105, Mississippi State 79

Miami went on a 16-0 run over a span of less than four minutes in the first half to build an early 20-point lead, and then rode that early cushion to a 105-79 victory over Mississippi State in a quarterfinal game of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off tournament Thursday in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

It was their first game of over 100 points in coach Jim Larranaga’s four-plus seasons at Miami. Guard Sheldon McClellan led the way with 18 points.

The Hurricanes (3-0) led by as many as 31 points in the first half and 59-35 at the break, shooting 62.5 percent (20-of-32) over the span. They shot 56.7 percent (34-of-60) for the game.

The Bulldogs (1-2), who shot 45.5 percent (30-of-66), cut their deficit down to 66-48 in the first five minutes of second half by making five of their first eight shots, but could get no closer.

Miami, which had six players score in double figures its previous win, had seven in this one. Guards Ja‘Quan Newton and James Palmer added 15 and 14 points, respectively, off the bench.

Mississippi State guard Craig Sword and forward Gavin Ware shared game-high scoring honors with 20 points each.