Air Force 65, Mississippi Valley State 64

Air Force guard Trevor Lyons made a jump shot at the buzzer to give Air Force a 65-64 comeback victory over Mississippi Valley State on Thursday night on Colorado Springs, Colo.

After Lyons, who finished with a game-high 19 points, made two free throws with 16 seconds remaining to give the Falcons a 63-62 lead, Mississippi Valley State guard Rashaan Surles made a jumper with five seconds remaining to put the Delta Devils ahead by a points.

Lyons was then able to get the game-winning jump shot off as time expired.

Mississippi Valley State, which led by as many as 14 points early in the second half, was led guards Damian Young and Kylan Thompson and forward Latrell Love, each of whom scored 11 points.

Air Force (2-1) rallied after trailing 47-33 with 18:07 left in the game.

An 11-1 run by the Falcons enabled them to take a 55-54 lead with 8:03 remaining. It was their first lead since 11:13 remained in the first half, before Mississippi Valley State (1-1) outscored the Falcons 28-12 to close the first half and took a 43-29 lead into the locker room.

In the last eight minutes of the game, the lead changed hands eight times with two ties. Neither team had more than a one-point lead in that stretch.

Mississippi Valley State guard Isaac Williams made a jump shot to give the Delta Devils the 62-61 lead with 2:08 remaining. Neither team would score again until Lyons’ two free throws with 16 seconds left.