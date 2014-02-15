Preview: Mississippi at Georgia

Georgia continues to surprise with three straight victories and will host Mississippi on Saturday afternoon in a battle for third place in the SEC. The Bulldogs allowed 36.9 percent shooting and 61 points per game during its current winning streak and will look to improve to 6-1 at home in conference play against an explosive Ole Miss offense, led by 3-point ace Marshall Henderson. The Rebels have dropped three straight on the road, including a 67-64 loss at Alabama on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs rallied from a 14-point first-half deficit to beat Mississippi State 75-55 on Wednesday and have won three straight SEC games by double digits for the first time since 1998. Georgia will attempt to exploit its advantage on the boards as the Rebels stand last in the league in rebounding margin. The Bulldogs must find an answer for Henderson, who is third in the league in scoring (19.3) and makes 4.4 from 3-point range per contest.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, FSN, ESPN3

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI (16-8, 7-4 SEC): Henderson was held to 4-of-15 shooting against Alabama and the senior guard has taken only 14 free throws over the last seven games after hoisting up 53 the previous eight. Jarvis Summers gives Henderson ample support while averaging 17 points – almost eight more than last season – but no one else has contributed more than 8.4 per game. Aaron Jones has been a factor for the Rebels, averaging 6.6 points and leading the team in rebounding (seven) and blocks (2.3).

ABOUT GEORGIA (13-10, 7-4): The Bulldogs are last in the league in assists per game (10.1), but they have several players contributing on the offensive end with guard Charles Mann taking the lead. Mann averages 13.7 points while Kenny Gaines (11.6) and Nemanja Djurisic (9.9) have also helped out on the offensive end. Brandon Morris has scored in double figures five of the last seven contests for the Bulldogs and freshman Juwan Parker notched a career-high 16 points in the last game against Mississippi State.

TIP-INS

1. Mann has taken 186 free throws this season, second most in the SEC, and is making 67.7 percent – including a 10-of-11 showing Wednesday.

2. Henderson has made at least one 3-pointer in every game he has played at Ole Miss – a school-record 57 straight – and has 231 overall.

3. Georgia F Marcus Thornton is averaging nine points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games with two double-doubles.

PREDICTION: Mississippi 74, Georgia 66