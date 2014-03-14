Preview: Georgia vs Mississippi

Third-seeded Georgia looks to make a big splash in the SEC tournament as it faces Mississippi in the quarterfinals Friday in Atlanta. The No. 6 seed Bulldogs closed out the regular season by winning eight of their last 10 games, but likely need a few more victories to secure an NCAA tournament berth. “I realize in November that Georgia was not an at-large team, but right now we are pretty darn good,” coach Mark Fox told reporters. “We’ve got more work to do, but if you just rely on numbers you can make any case that you want.”

The Bulldogs have been one of the major surprises of the SEC season after winning 12 conference games and hope to continue their fairy tale run by advancing to the semifinals for the first time since 2008. Mississippi began its quest to defend its SEC tournament crown on the right foot as it erased a 13-point deficit in the second half to defeat rival Mississippi State 78-66. The Rebels will now focus on avenging a 61-60 loss to Georgia on Feb. 15 when Charles Mann made the go-ahead free throw with less than two seconds remaining.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, SEC TV, ESPN3

ABOUT GEORGIA (18-12): Mann was named to the All-SEC Second Team after averaging 13.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game. Mann recorded his first career double-double when he posted 22 points and 10 rebounds in a 69-61 victory over LSU in the final game of the regular season. Kenny Gaines came on strong in the last month, tying Mann for the team lead in scoring (13.4) while finishing in double figures in his last seven outings.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI (19-13): Marshall Henderson poured in 21 points, including seven 3-pointers, against Mississippi State. Henderson has knocked down at least one 3-point field goal in an SEC-record 65 consecutive games. Jarvis Summers continued his stellar play as he finished with 21 points, six assists and four rebounds versus the Bulldogs.

TIP-INS

1. Georgia has outrebounded 15 of its 18 conference opponents this season.

2. The Bulldogs are 67-41 all-time versus Ole Miss.

3. The winner will advance to Saturday’s semifinals and meet Kentucky or LSU.

PREDICTION: Mississippi 74, Georgia 70