Georgia 61, Mississippi 60: Charles Mann made the second of two free throws with 1.5 seconds left as the Bulldogs edged the visiting Rebels for their fourth straight victory.

Kenny Gaines scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half for Georgia (14-10, 8-4 SEC) and Mann added 17 points, making 12-of-16 at the free-throw line. Marcus Thornton added seven points and 11 rebounds as the Bulldogs won for the sixth time in seven games at home in league play.

Marshall Henderson led the way with 24 points, including five 3-pointers, as Mississippi (16-9, 7-5) dropped its fourth straight on the road. Jarvis Summers scored 11 for the Rebels, including a three-point play to tie the game at 60-60 with 33.2 seconds left, but Ole Miss could not get a shot off after Mann’s go-ahead free throw.

Henderson drained four 3-pointers and scored 14 points in the first half as the Rebels led by as much as 11 before settling for a 28-23 edge at intermission. Gaines completed a four-point play to put Georgia ahead 41-40 with 11:24 left and the Bulldogs scored 13 straight in all to extend their lead to 10.

Ole Miss trailed by 11 before scoring 12 of the next 13 points – eight by Henderson – to tie the game at 54-54 with 3:16 to go after an Anthony Perez dunk. Gaines drained a 3-pointer for a 60-57 lead before Summers tied it and Mann drew the foul after making an up fake at the edge of the free-throw line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mann, who also had eight rebounds and four assists, has taken 202 free throws on the season – second in the SEC. … Henderson has made at least one 3-pointer in a school-record 58 straight games, moving within one of former Vanderbilt standout John Jenkins for second on the SEC’s all-time list. Former Arkansas star Pat Bradley owns the league record at 60. … Perez was called for a technical for hanging on the rim after his dunk to tie it at 54, and later Thornton was called for a flagrant foul for an elbow and Henderson made two free throws for a 56-55 Ole Miss lead.