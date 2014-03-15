(Updated: RECASTS sentence 2 in graph 4)

Georgia 75, Mississippi 73: Charles Mann scored 16 points, including the go-ahead basket with 17 seconds left, as the Bulldogs squeaked past the Rebels in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament in Atlanta.

Brandon Morris and Kenny Gaines each added 12 points for Georgia (19-12), which will meet Kentucky in Saturday’s semifinals. J.J. Frazier chipped in with 11 points off the bench while Marcus Thornton grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds for the third-seeded Bulldogs, who shot just 35.8 percent from the field.

Jarvis Summers missed a winning 3-point attempt in the final seconds but led the way with 26 points while Marshall Henderson tallied 19 for Mississippi (19-14), which finished just 2-of-25 from 3-point land. Dwight Coleby posted a career-high 10 points in a reserve role while Martavious Newby pulled down 10 rebounds for the sixth-seeded Rebels, who went 21-of-31 from the free-throw line.

Summers led all scorers with 12 points in the first half and converted a three-point play with 11 seconds left in the opening frame to give Ole Miss a 38-36 advantage. Mann ended Georgia’s 8:52 scoring drought with a 3-pointer to tie the game at 43 with 14:54 remaining.

Henderson scored seven consecutive points to put the Rebels on top 54-52 in a see-saw affair before Georgia went on to take a two-point lead courtesy of a pair of free throws by Thornton. Summers nailed a jumper with less than a minute to go to give Ole Miss a 73-72 advantage before Mann’s layup and Thornton’s free throw in the final 17 seconds secured the win for the Bulldogs.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georgia started off 4-of-8 from beyond the 3-point arc before finishing 6-of-19. … Henderson has made at least one 3-point field goal in an SEC-record 66 straight games. … The Bulldogs improved to 68-41 all-time versus Ole Miss.