January 10, 2016 / 4:30 AM / 2 years ago

Mississippi 72, Georgia 71

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Guard Stefan Moody scored 20 points, and guard Rasheed Brooks hit a huge 3-pointer, helping Ole Miss rally from behind to knock off Georgia 72-71 Saturday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss.

Georgia led for the majority the game and was up 71-67 with 57 seconds to play after a 3-pointer from guard J.J. Frazier. But Brooks answered with a 3-pointer on the Rebels’ ensuing possession, and Moody hit the go-ahead layup with six seconds to play.

Guard Kenny Gaines missed a last-second jumper that would have won it for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs led 44-35 at halftime, closing out the first half with a 25-15 run. Georgia’s lead could have been bigger, but Moody scored 16 of his points in the first half to keep the Rebels in the game.

Ole Miss clawed back in the game late, with forward Antony Perez draining a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 62-59 with 7:33 to play. The game stayed tight the rest of the way and was tied 62-62 on a pair of Moody free throws with six minutes to play.

Georgia forward Yante Maten recorded 20 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Georgia (8-5, 1-2 SEC) returns home to face Tennessee on Wednesday. Ole Miss (12-3, 2-1 SEC) will take on freshman sensation Ben Simmons and LSU on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
