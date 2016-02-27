Mississippi State 68, South Carolina 58

Mississippi State scored the first five points of the game and never looked back to score a 68-58 win over South Carolina on Saturday afternoon at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss.

Forward Gavin Ware recorded a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs (13-15, 6-10 SEC). The Bulldogs have now won three straight.

Guard Sindarius Thornwell scored 12 and guard Duane Notice 10 points to lead the Gamecocks (23-6, 10-6).

Senior forward Michael Carrera who came into the game averaging 14.8 points per game and 7.8 rebounds per game was held to six points and eight rebounds by coach Ben Howland’s tenacious defense. Carrera had recorded four straight double-doubles.

Ten minutes into the game, the Bulldogs had opened an 11-point lead on guard Craig Sword’s jumper. At 8:42, guard Quinndary Weatherspoon’s layup put the Bulldogs up 25-9.

Mississippi State shot 55.6 percent from the field, including connecting on five of 12 from 3-point range in the first half.

The Gamecocks went nine of 30 and committed 10 first-half turnovers.

South Carolina did not fare much better in the second half

Forward Laimonas Chatkevicius’s old-fashioned three sliced the lead to 11 with eight minutes, but never seriously threatened.

Weatherspoon and Sword each added 14 points for the Bulldogs.