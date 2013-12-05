Preview: Mississippi at Kansas State

Kansas State hopes to right a shaky start when its hosts undefeated Mississippi as part of the Big 12-SEC Challenge on Thursday. The Wildcats have set a goal to go undefeated in December as they prepare for the start of the conference slate. Kansas State is looking to improve off dismal early season efforts where it lost at home to Northern Colorado then dropped back-to-back games in the Puerto Rico Tip-Off tournament to Charlotte and Georgetown.

The Rebels are looking for their first 7-0 start since going 13-0 to begin the 2007-08 season. Paced by junior center Demarco Cox, Mississippi already boasts victories over an ACC team (Georgia Tech) and a Big Ten school (Penn State). Cox notched his second double-double as the Rebels won the Barclay Center Classic last week.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI (6-0): Cox earned MVP honors in the Barclays Classic by averaging 11 points and 10.5 rebounds. Marshall Henderson, who set the NCAA mark for 3-point attempts (394) last season, is at it again, hitting 18-of-45 from behind the arc. This is the second true road game of the season for the Rebels, who struggled before winning at Coastal Carolina 72-70 as Henderson returned from the first part of two-pronged suspension after he was charged for possession of drugs during a traffic stop in July.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (4-3): Wildcats guard Will Spradling is hoping to get a lift from its fan base in Thursday’s game. “It’ll be a big game for us, a game to get the preseason turned around,” the senior guard said. “We had a rocky start, but we should have a good home crowd tomorrow and a good home court advantage.” Kansas State went 15-1 on its homecourt last season and is 3-1 against SEC teams in the past four years beating then No. 10 Florida last season.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas State’s Thomas Gipson has scored in double figures in three straight games after playing limited minutes in two contests and missing the first two games because of a concussion.

2. Mississippi leads the series 3-0, winning the last game in 2009.

3. Two of Kansas State’s wins are against Long Beach State, which is 1-8 on the season.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 82, Mississippi 78