Preview: Mississippi at Kentucky

The postseason pecking order might become a bit more clear after No. 14 Kentucky hosts Mississippi in a key SEC matchup Tuesday. The teams are tied for second in the conference, which doesn’t figure to get many at-large invitations to the NCAA Tournament this year, so head-to-head matchups like this one could go along way toward shaping the bubble. The Wildcats have dominated the series, winning 100 of 113 meetings and 50 of 52 at home, where they’ve won 21 straight overall and are 80-2 under coach John Calipari.

The youthful Wildcats - they started five freshmen in an 84-79 victory at Missouri on Saturday - are beginning to live up their potential by showing more resolve late in close games. “The team as a whole kind of figured it out as the season went on that every team brought the energy every game and brought everything they had,” Kentucky freshman Marcus Lee told reporters. “They were dying after the game because they had brought everything. We realized we had to come out with our best energy, knowing that our energy is way higher than theirs if we give as hard as we can.” The Rebels have won five of their last six, but struggled a bit on the road in conference play with losses at Mississippi State and Tennessee and a close call at last-place South Carolina.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI (15-6, 6-2 SEC): The Rebels’ postseason resume is hurt by home losses to mid-majors Mercer and Dayton, so they desperately need a quality win and a victory at Rupp Arena would fit the bill. Unruly sharp-shooter Marshall Henderson (19.2 points) will command plenty of attention from the Wildcats wherever he is on the floor - he ranks second in the nation with 4.28 3-pointers per game - but backcourt mate Jarvis Summers (17.8 points) has blossomed into a dangerous second option. The Rebels lack size in the post as both their starting frontcourt players are listed at 6-9, so they might have trouble with Kentucky’s big men.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (16-5, 6-2): It’s no wonder the Wildcats went through some growing pains with their freshman-heavy roster, but the youngsters are growing up and freshmen combined for 77 of Kentucky’s 84 points against Missouri. Four of those freshmen average double-digit scoring with power forward Julius Randle (16.1 points, 10.1 rebounds) leading the way. James Young (14.9 points) has been the team’s leading scorer in SEC play at 16.8 points per game, and he has hit 16 3-pointers over the past five games.

TIP-INS

1. Kentucky has allowed two straight opponents to shoot better than 50 percent from the field after allowing 50 percent or better just once in its first 19 contests.

2. Henderson has made at least one 3-pointer in a school-record 54 consecutive games.

3. Young’s 51 3-pointers are the fourth-most by a freshman in Kentucky history behind Brandon Knight (87), Rex Chapman (68) and Doron Lamb (68).

PREDICTION: Kentucky 75, Mississippi 70