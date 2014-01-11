Preview: Mississippi at Mississippi State

A must-win game just two contestsinto the conference season? Well, not exactly, but for MississippiState, going 0-2 in league play with one of those losses being athome to in-state rival Mississippi on Saturday would not be the startit is seeking. The Bulldogs played Kentucky tough in the first half on the Wildcats‘home floor in their SEC opener - until Kentucky found its grooveand pulled away for a 22-point victory.

The Rebels will be without their leading scorer, Marshall Henderson, who is sittingout the first two conference games because of on- andoff-court problems last season. The Rebels won their season openeragainst Auburn without Henderson, but they’ll have to compensate without his 18.8-point average in the lineup. Still, an emotional game likethis one against a longtime rival is sure to bring out the best inthe rest of the team.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI (10-4, 1-0SEC): The Rebels take a bit of a hit offensively without Henderson inthe lineup, but coach Andy Kennedy was extremely proud of the way histeam responded to playing without Henderson in beating Auburn. WhileMississippi didn’t have the firepower to simply overwhelm the Tigers,they fought hard to get a close win, earning praise for theirtoughness from Kennedy. “The result is ultimately what showsprogress,” Kennedy told The Oxford Eagle. “We’re in a results-orientedbusiness, so for that I‘m excited.”

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (10-4,0-1): Every coach preaches to his team that they need to play hardthe entire game, never letting up in their effort. For MississippiState coach Rick Ray, he has a perfect example of such a game wherethe effort wasn’t sustained, after the Bulldogs led Kentucky by threewound up losing by 22. “I thought we did a greatjob in the first half,” Ray said. “I thought we really competedand no one will know that because of the final score and that‘ssomething we have to fight to get past.”

TIP-INS

1. Mississippi leads the SEC andis third in the nation with an average of 7.3 blocks, led by junior F AaronJones’ 2.7 per game.

2. Mississippi State is 8-0 whenoutrebounding its opponent but just 2-4 when losing the board battle.

3. The in-state conference rivalshave faced each other 247 times, with Mississippi State leading theseries 140-107.

PREDICTION: Mississippi State 69,Mississippi 66