Mississippi State 76, Mississippi 72
January 11, 2014 / 11:52 PM / 4 years ago

Mississippi State 76, Mississippi 72

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mississippi State 76,Mississippi 72: Craig Sword had 15 points -- without making a single fieldgoal -- and seven steals to lead the Bulldogs to a narrow home winover the Rebels.

Sword finished 0-of-7 from thefield but hit 15-of-18 from the free-throw line for Mississippi State(11-4, 1-1 SEC), which was 4-of-21 from 3-point range as a team.Roquez Johnson led the Bulldogs with 20 points off the bench, whileColin Borchert added 14.

Jarvis Summers led Mississippi(10-5, 1-1) with 23 points while Ladarius White added 16 points.Derrick Millinghaus chipped in 15 points and seven rebounds whileAaron Jones had a team-high nine boards for the Rebels.

Mississippi took the early lead,but a 10-0 Mississippi State run gave the Bulldogs a four-point edgewith just over 11 minutes to play in the first half. The lead reachedas much as 11 points before Mississippi State settled for aseven-point halftime advantage.

It went back and forth in thesecond half, with the game tied with 1:25 to play on Summers‘3-pointer. But the Bulldogs hit four free throws in the final minuteto clinch the victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mississippiplayed its second conference game without leading scorer MarshallHenderson, who was suspended for the first two SEC contests for on-and off-court incidents last season. … The Rebels won the reboundbattle, 47-35. … The Bulldogs hit 28-of-42 from the free-throw linewhile Mississippi hit 10-of-12.

