FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mississippi State 83, Mississippi 77
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 23, 2016 / 9:27 PM / 2 years ago

Mississippi State 83, Mississippi 77

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mississippi State 83, Mississippi 77

Mississippi State guard Malik Newman scored 25 points, leading the Bulldogs past shorthanded Ole Miss 83-77 Saturday at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss.

Newman fueled a second-half run for the Bulldogs with three 3-pointers. Mississippi State picked up its first SEC win of the season and snapped a four-game losing streak to its instate rivals.

Ole Miss (12-7, 2-5 SEC) has lost four in a row. The Rebels were missing three of their top players, including the SEC’s leading scorer, guard Stefan Moody, who was out with a strained left hamstring. Guard Martavious Newby and forward Sebastian Saiz also sat out with injuries.

Still, Ole Miss led 38-36, after an exciting back-and-forth first half. Quindarry Weatherspoon had 15 points in the first half, including a layup at the buzzer to get the Bulldogs within two at intermission. Weatherspoon finished with 18 points.

Mississippi State (8-10, 1-5) pulled ahead with an early run in the second half. Newman hit consecutive 3-pointers to give the Bulldogs a 50-48 lead with 14 minutes to play. Newman hit another three, and forward Gavin Ware hit a pair of free throws as the Mississippi State lead grew to 10, 59-49, with five minutes to play.

Guard Rasheed Brooks scored 20 points and forward Anthony Perez added 14 points to lead the Rebels, who shot just 38.1 percent from the floor.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.