Mississippi State 83, Mississippi 77

Mississippi State guard Malik Newman scored 25 points, leading the Bulldogs past shorthanded Ole Miss 83-77 Saturday at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss.

Newman fueled a second-half run for the Bulldogs with three 3-pointers. Mississippi State picked up its first SEC win of the season and snapped a four-game losing streak to its instate rivals.

Ole Miss (12-7, 2-5 SEC) has lost four in a row. The Rebels were missing three of their top players, including the SEC’s leading scorer, guard Stefan Moody, who was out with a strained left hamstring. Guard Martavious Newby and forward Sebastian Saiz also sat out with injuries.

Still, Ole Miss led 38-36, after an exciting back-and-forth first half. Quindarry Weatherspoon had 15 points in the first half, including a layup at the buzzer to get the Bulldogs within two at intermission. Weatherspoon finished with 18 points.

Mississippi State (8-10, 1-5) pulled ahead with an early run in the second half. Newman hit consecutive 3-pointers to give the Bulldogs a 50-48 lead with 14 minutes to play. Newman hit another three, and forward Gavin Ware hit a pair of free throws as the Mississippi State lead grew to 10, 59-49, with five minutes to play.

Guard Rasheed Brooks scored 20 points and forward Anthony Perez added 14 points to lead the Rebels, who shot just 38.1 percent from the floor.