Freshman pushes Ole Miss past Mississippi State in OT

Freshman guard Breein Tyree scored a career-high 24 points and sparked Ole Miss in the second half and in overtime of an 87-82 win over Mississippi State on Tuesday at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss.

Tyree threw down multiple dunks in the second half and opened overtime with eight straight points to put Ole Miss in command. Twenty of Tyree's points came in the second half and in overtime.

Senior forward Sebastian Saez scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Rebels, who completed a regular-season sweep of their instate rivals. Ole Miss (17-11, 8-7 SEC) won for the seventh time in its past eight meetings with Mississippi State. Terence Davis added 12 points and 10 boards for the Rebels.

Ole Miss led by nine with 3:30 to play in the second half but couldn't close out the Bulldogs in regulation.

Mississippi State freshman guard Lamar Peters hit a 3-pointer from the corner to cut the deficit to 64-61 with 25.3 seconds to play.

After the Rebels turned it over with 6.7 seconds remaining, Mississippi State senior guard I.J. Ready hit a tying layup to force overtime at 67-67.

Ready finished with 20 points, and Mario Kegler added 15 points for the Bulldogs, who lost their fifth game in a row. Mississippi State (14-13, 5-10 SEC) also got 14 points from guard Quinndary Weatherspoon and 11 from Xavian Stapleton.

Saez, the SEC's leading rebounder, had been in a mini-slump, but he got going in the second half to help the Rebels pull out a key win for their NCAA Tournament resume. Saez went 9 of 9 at the free-throw line and recorded his 18th double-double of the season.

Mississippi State led 25-23 after a back-and-forth, low-scoring first half.

The Rebels host Missouri on Saturday. The Bulldogs travel to Vanderbilt on Saturday.