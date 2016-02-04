FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ole Miss 76, Missouri 73
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
February 4, 2016 / 4:31 AM / 2 years ago

Ole Miss 76, Missouri 73

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Ole Miss 76, Missouri 73

Senior guard Stefan Moody made two free throws in the final seconds to lift visiting Ole Miss to a 76-73 victory over Missouri on Wednesday night at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.

Moody finished with 23 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals for Ole Miss (14-8, 4-5 Southeastern Conference). Senior forward Tomasz Gielo scored 16 points. Junior guard Rasheed Brooks had 15.

Junior guard Wes Clark scored 20 points for Missouri (8-14, 1-8). Freshman guard Terrence Phillips had 14 points and five steals. Sophomore guard Namon Wright had 12 points and eight rebounds.

A 3-pointer by Moody sparked an 8-0 run that gave Ole Miss an early 14-8 advantage. Missouri tied the game midway through the half, but the Rebels staged another 8-0 run and led 35-30 at the break.

The Rebels went up 42-32 early in the second half, but the Tigers responded with an 11-0 run to take a 44-43 lead. The Tigers were leading 73-69 when Gielo made a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to one with 56 seconds left. The Rebels regained the lead for good on two free throws by Moody with 13 seconds remaining.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.