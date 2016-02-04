Ole Miss 76, Missouri 73

Senior guard Stefan Moody made two free throws in the final seconds to lift visiting Ole Miss to a 76-73 victory over Missouri on Wednesday night at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.

Moody finished with 23 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals for Ole Miss (14-8, 4-5 Southeastern Conference). Senior forward Tomasz Gielo scored 16 points. Junior guard Rasheed Brooks had 15.

Junior guard Wes Clark scored 20 points for Missouri (8-14, 1-8). Freshman guard Terrence Phillips had 14 points and five steals. Sophomore guard Namon Wright had 12 points and eight rebounds.

A 3-pointer by Moody sparked an 8-0 run that gave Ole Miss an early 14-8 advantage. Missouri tied the game midway through the half, but the Rebels staged another 8-0 run and led 35-30 at the break.

The Rebels went up 42-32 early in the second half, but the Tigers responded with an 11-0 run to take a 44-43 lead. The Tigers were leading 73-69 when Gielo made a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to one with 56 seconds left. The Rebels regained the lead for good on two free throws by Moody with 13 seconds remaining.