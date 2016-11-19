Mississippi State pulls away from Boise State

Quinndary Weatherspoon scored a career-high 25 points to lead Mississippi State to an 80-68 victory over Boise State on Friday night in the second round of the Charleston Classic at TD Arena in Charleston, N.C.

Tyson Carter scored 15 points for Mississippi State (2-1), which was coming off a 25-point loss to Central Florida in the opening round. I.J. Ready had 13 points and six assists. Mario Kegler and Aric Holman scored 12 points apiece.

Chandler Hutchinson and Paris Austin scored 13 points each for Boise State (1-2), which lost to Charleston in the first round. Nick Duncan had 12 points.

The teams started slowly, combining to miss eight of their first 10 shots of 25 of 28 from 3-point range in the first half. They were nearly five minutes into the game when Weatherspoon sank a jumper to give Mississippi State a 6-2 lead.

Boise State was 1-of-10 shooting from the field when Alex Hobbs made a layup to cut the deficit to 8-4 with 13:36 to play in the first period, the Broncos' second basket of the game and their first since the opening minute.

Boise State briefly tied the score on a three-point play by Hutchinson, but the Bulldogs quickly reclaimed the lead.

The Broncos battled back to tie the score again later in the half, but the Bulldogs carried a 37-29 lead into the break behind 19 first-half points from Weatherspoon.

Mississippi State continued to pull away early in the second half. The Bulldogs mounted a 10-0 run to take a 51-33 lead on a jumper by Carter.

The Broncos cut a 19-point deficit to 11 on a 3-pointer by Duncan midway through the half and later got within eight on another 3-pointer by Duncan, but they couldn't get any closer.