Mississippi 77, Georgia Tech 67: Marshall Henderson hit four 3-pointers and the Rebels used an early 10-0 spurt to down the Yellow Jackets in the Barclay’s Center Classic in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Henderson finished with 15 points for Mississippi (5-0), which will play either Penn State or St. John’s in the tournament title game Saturday. Derrick Millinghaus led the Rebels with 16 points, and Demarco Cox added 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Solomon Poole scored a career-high 24 points on 5-for-8 from 3-point range to lead Georgia Tech (5-2), which meets the Penn State-St. John’s loser Saturday. Robert Carter Jr. finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Henderson sparked 10 consecutive points by the Rebels in the first half, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers as Mississippi turned a tie at 9 into a 19-9 lead with 11 minutes left. The Rebels scored eight of the final 10 points before intermission, and Henderson’s 3-pointer with 17 seconds to go sending Mississippi into the locker room with a 35-21 advantage.

The Yellow Jackets drew within 13 points early in the second half, but the Rebels quickly extended their cushion to 20 on a pair of Millinghaus free throws with 14:15 to play. Poole scored 11 points in the final four minutes for Georgia Tech.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Henderson extended his streak of consecutive games with a made 3-pointer to 40. … Carter posted his third consecutive game with double-digit rebounds. … Mississippi and Georgia Tech had not played since 1964; the Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series 11-9.