Missouri-Kansas City 72, Mississippi State 67
December 12, 2015 / 10:33 PM / 2 years ago

Missouri-Kansas City 72, Mississippi State 67

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Missouri-Kansas City 72, Mississippi State 67

Missouri-Kansas City held off a late Mississippi State rally for a 72-67 victory on Saturday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.

The Kangaroos (6-4) led 61-53 with four minutes remaining before the Bulldogs put together an 11-0 run to pull ahead. But UMKC guard Martez Harrison hit a 3-pointer to stop the surge and another to put the Kangaroos ahead 67-64 with 1:04 left.

Harrison finished with 21 points to lead UMKC. Forward Shayok Shayok pitched in with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Guard Malik Newman scored 18 points to lead Mississippi State (4-4).

Forward Kyle Steward scored nine points in the first half, leading UMKC to a 31-29 lead at the break. The Kangaroos led by as many as eight in the first half after guard LaVell Boyd hit a 3-pointer with 8:19 left.

But the Bulldogs battled back with a 15-5 run and edged ahead 27-25 when guard I.J. Ready hit a jumper with an assist from forward Johnny Zuppardo.

