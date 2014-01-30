(Updated: Minor edits.)

Tennessee 86, Mississippi 70: Jordan McRae went 6-of-7 from the 3-point line on the way to 26 points as the Volunteers downed the visiting Rebels.

Jeronne Maymon and Josh Richardson each had 16 points for Tennessee (13-7, 4-3 SEC), which hit 11-of-20 from 3-point range. Jarnell Stokes added 13 points and 14 rebounds for his 11th double-double of the season.

Marshall Henderson hit 8-of-19 3-pointers for 26 points for Mississippi (14-6, 5-2), which had a a four-game win streak snapped. Jarvis Summers added 16 points and the Rebels were outrebounded 45-27.

Henderson helped erase the Rebels’ slow start with four 3-pointers in the last seven minutes of the first half, the final one cutting the lead to 39-29 with less than a minute left. McRae answered with a long jumper at the buzzer for a 41-29 halftime lead.

Henderson capped a 10-0 run with an off-balance 3-pointer to get Ole Miss within 48-42 and LaDarius White’s 3 cut the deficit to five with 14 minutes left. McRae hit four 3-pointers in a four-minute span as Tennessee pushed its lead back to 75-56 with under six minutes to go.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Henderson fell and hurt his hip on the opening possession and missed about four minutes before returning. ... Tennessee had as many points at halftime Wednesday as it did in its 67-41 loss at Florida on Saturday. ... Ole Miss entered the game leading the SEC with 7.1 blocks but had just two in the loss, while Tennessee recorded eight blocks.