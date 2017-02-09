Williams sparks Tennessee past Mississippi

Freshman forward Grant Williams scored 20 points and fueled a late Tennessee run, as the Volunteers rallied past Ole Miss for a 75-66 win Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.

Senior forward Robert Hubbs III finished with 18 points, and Jordan Bowden added 12 points, including a key late 3-pointer for the Volunteers, who bounced back from a disappointing loss to Mississippi State.

The Volunteers (14-10, 6-5 SEC) squandered a 19-point lead in the loss to the Bulldogs on Saturday, but rallied past the Rebels on Wednesday and have won four of five overall.

Sophomore guard Terence Davis led Ole Miss with 14 points, before fouling out in the second half, and senior forward Sebastian Saiz recorded his 17th double-double of the season with 13 points and 15 rebounds. Saiz is the only player in the SEC averaging a double-double.

The game stayed tight, with Ole Miss (14-10, 5-6 SEC) clinging to a small lead early on the second half. Back-to-back inside buckets by Saiz gave the Rebels a 54-49 lead at the 8:29 mark of the second half.

Despite cold shooting from the field and at the foul line in the second half, the Volunteers managed stay within striking distance. Freshman guard Lamonte Turner hit a 3-pointer that cut the Ole Miss lead to 62-60 with 4:10 to play. It was the start of an 8-2 run.

The Volunteers tied the game one minute later on a hustle play from Hubbs that led to a layup by Williams. Hubbs gave Tennessee its first lead since the first half on a driving layup on the Vols' next possession.

Bowden hit a late 3-pointer that put Tennessee ahead 71-65 with 46 seconds to play, and the Vols closed out the game with a 7-0 run.

Ole Miss overcame an early deficit and led 38-34 at halftime, behind 10 points from Davis.

Ole Miss returns home to host Auburn on Saturday. Tennessee hosts Georgia on Saturday.