Texas Tech 74, Mississippi State 72
#US College Basketball
November 21, 2015 / 12:54 AM / 2 years ago

Texas Tech 74, Mississippi State 72

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Devaugntah Williams scored 15 points and Keenan Evans had 13 to lead Texas Tech to a 74-72 victory over Mississippi State on Friday in the consolation bracket of the Puerto Rico Tipoff in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Mississippi State (1-3) missed an opportunity to send the game to overtime in the final seconds. Freshman Malik Newman couldn’t get a shot to fall on a drive to the basket and teammate Gavin Ware missed a rebound attempt in traffic under the basket before Texas Tech’s Zach Smith claimed the final rebound.

Newman led Mississippi State with 17 points but was just 2-of-9 from behind the 3-point arc.

Texas Tech (2-1) led 41-32 at halftime.

