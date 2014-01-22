Preview: Mississippi at Vanderbilt

Mississippi is living on the edge in conference play but continues to pull out enough close wins to stay near the top. The Rebels will attempt to take care of things before the final possession when they visit stumbling Vanderbilt on Wednesday. The Commodores pulled off a nice home victory over Missouri on Thursday but could not carry that magic onto the road and were crushed 81-58 at LSU, giving them three losses in four SEC games.

Ole Miss’ games have been decided by an average of 5.5 points in conference play, a mark skewed by an 88-74 overtime victory over LSU last week. The Rebels rallied from a 12-point deficit to steal a 75-74 win at South Carolina on Saturday, notching their first road triumph in conference play after a 76-72 setback at rival Mississippi State on Jan. 11. Vanderbilt was dominated on the inside by the Tigers on Saturday and could have some trouble against an improved Ole Miss frontcourt.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSS, ESPN3

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI (12-5, 3-1 SEC): The Rebels rely heavily on Marshall Henderson but are getting production from other spots as well. Anthony Perez came off the bench to score a career-high 22 points Saturday and Adam Jones is becoming a force along the front line. Jones hauled in 13 rebounds in the win over LSU and blocked four shots at South Carolina despite being limited to 15 minutes due to foul trouble. Henderson still takes over when needed and scored 19 of his 25 points after halftime in his return from a two-game suspension against LSU before putting up 16 of his 19 after the break at South Carolina.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (9-7, 1-3): The Commodores were outrebounded 45-35 against Missouri but made up for the deficit with Rod Odom knocking down six 3-pointers en route to 24 points in the 78-75 victory. Odom put up 20 points against LSU but the disadvantage on the boards was even greater at 48-24 and Vanderbilt could not make up the different with a 5-of-20 effort from beyond the arc. “Obviously, I am very disappointed in our rebounding effort,” coach Kevin Stallings told reporters. “It is quite disturbing to get beat that badly on the boards.”

TIP-INS

1. Henderson is averaging 4.4 made 3-pointers and has connected on at least one from beyond the arc in 50 straight games.

2. Ole Miss snapped a six-game losing streak at Vanderbilt with an 89-79 overtime victory last season.

3. Commodores G Kyle Fuller had a string of four straight games in double figures come to an end with six points on 1-of-9 shooting on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Mississippi 76, Vanderbilt 69