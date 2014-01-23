Mississippi 63, Vanderbilt 52: Jarvis Summers led the way with 16 points as the visiting Rebels used a late run to hold off the Commodores.

Marshall Henderson struggled to 4-of-15 from the field but scored eight of his 11 points in the second half as Mississippi (13-5, 4-1 SEC) won its third straight game. Anthony Perez added 13 points off the bench, LaDarius White scored 11 and Aaron Jones recorded 10 rebounds and five blocks to key the Rebels’ defense.

Rod Odom scored 18 points to lead Vanderbilt (9-8, 1-4), which has dropped two of its first three SEC home games. Damian Jones collected 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Commodores, who could not overcome 17 turnovers.

Vanderbilt took a 46-45 lead on James Siakam’s layup with just over six minutes left before Henderson finally caught fire, knocking down 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to cap a 10-0 burst and give Ole Miss a 55-46 cushion with just under four minutes to play. Perez’s two free throws made it a 60-50 gap and helped close it out.

The Rebels led by as many as 11 points in the first half and went into the break with a 29-20 advantage before scoring the first four points of the second. The Commodores used a 13-4 run capped by Odom’s 3-pointer with 12 1/2 minutes left to crawl back within four points and knotted it at 41 with just over eight minutes to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Henderson went 3-of-10 from 3-point range and has hit at least one from beyond the arc in 51 straight games. … Commodores G Kyle Fuller had nine rebounds and five assists but went 2-of-10 from the field and is 3-of-19 in the last two contests. … The schools combined to shoot 55.2 percent from the free throw line.