Mississippi 65, Vanderbilt 62: Marshall Henderson scored 18 points in his final home game to propel the Rebels to an SEC win over the visiting Commodores.

Henderson, the lone senior for the Rebels (18-13, 9-9), made just 5-of-19 shots, including 2-of-13 from beyond the arc, but buried 6-of-7 from the line. Jarvis Summers added 12 points, Dwight Coleby had eight points and six rebounds and Sebastian Saiz provided seven points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Dai-Jon Parker scored a career-high 25 points and made 5-of-7 3-pointers for the Commodores (15-15, 7-11). Freshman Luke Kornet had a career-best 13 points to go with five rebounds and three assists and Damian Jones notched 10 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

The Rebels needed a timeout less than a minute into the second half as Jones made a dunk and Parker a 3-pointer to up the Vanderbilt lead to 10 points. The lead grew to 12 on a layup by Kyle Fuller with 13:47 left, but Mississippi slowly chipped away by making 10 straight free throws, including four straight by Henderson and a pair by Martavious Newby in the final four minutes, to come away with the win.

The Commodores led for all but 49 seconds in the first half as the Rebels struggled early on and didn’t get their first two-point basket until more than 11 minutes had elapsed. Henderson made a layup to cap an 11-0 run as Mississippi took a short-lived 27-26 lead before Vanderbilt closed to a 37-32 advantage at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kornet matched his career-high with 11 points and the Commodores made 5-of-12 from beyond the arc in the first half. ... With a 3-pointer in the first half, Henderson pushed his conference record to 64 straight games with at least one trey. ... Vanderbilt is one of three teams to make a 3-pointer in every game since the shot was added in 1986 and finished 8-of-24 from beyond the arc in this game.