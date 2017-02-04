Ole Miss shoots down Vandy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Vanderbilt wins games with free throws and 3-point shooting, but Ole Miss came into the Commodores' house and beat turned the tables in an 81-74 win at Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday.

The Rebels were 24-of-33 from the foul line (72.7 percent) and 9-of-22 from 3-point range (40.9 percent), and placed five players in double-figure scoring, with guards DeAndre Burnett and Terence Davis chipping in 17 each.

Vanderbilt forward Jeff Roberson had a game-high 21 points, and missed only one shot from the field and one free throw.

Trailing by 13 points after Ole Miss forward Sebastian Saiz hit a 3-pointer with 4:40 left, Vanderbilt made a charge, cutting it to three points when forward Joe Toye hit a 3-pointer from the left corner with 2:37 left.

But the Commodores couldn't get enough stops, and the Rebels kept hitting foul shots, with Davis and Burnett each hitting two in the final minute.

The Rebels, who missed their first 10 3-point shots, got it going in the second half. Guard Cullen Neal hit long 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions, putting Mississippi up by 11 with 7:16 left.

Vanderbilt, one of the country's best 3-point shooting teams, couldn't find its long-range rhythm in the first half, connecting on only 26.7 percent (4-of-15) of its 3-pointers, as the Rebels often used a 1-3-1 defense to push the Commodores to deeper looks off the arc.

Still, the Commodores managed a 32-27 lead at the break, thanks to 11 from Roberson, and its length inside, which helped limit the Rebels to 29 percent shooting.