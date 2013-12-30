Preview: Mississippi at Western Kentucky

Mississippi looks to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Mercer when it hits the road to face Western Kentucky on Monday. The Rebels fell to the Bears on a buzzer beater and have now dropped three of their last five contests after beginning the season with seven consecutive wins. Coach Andy Kennedy admitted his team let one slip away, saying, “We had them down 67-60 with about three minutes to play and missed three layups and it breathed life back in them and put us in a position where one play beats us.”

Western Kentucky improved to 7-0 at home this season with a convincing 103-65 win over NAIA school Brescia on Saturday. The Hilltoppers came into the contest as one of the worst shooting teams in the nation but shot a season-high 56.9 percent from the field. Coach Ray Harper knows his team will get a much stiffer test against Ole Miss, saying, “They’re an extremely good basketball team with a lot of offensive weapons and it will be a real challenge for us.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI (8-3): Jarvis Summers led the Rebels with 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting against Mercer and has finished in double figures in eight of his last nine games. Marshall Henderson tops the team in scoring (18.7) but shot just 5-of-16 from the field while missing 10 3-pointers in the loss to the Bears. Aaron Jones is ranked third in the SEC with 2.8 blocks per contest and has recorded at least one swat in every game.

ABOUT WESTERN KENTUCKY: (8-4): George Fant scored a game-high 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds versus Brescia. The Hilltoppers reached the 100-point plateau for the first time in five years with the win over the Bearcats and have held their last three opponents to 65 or fewer points. T.J. Price leads the team in scoring (16.3) and has finished in double figures in 22 of his last 24 games.

TIP-INS

1. Mississippi is 95-27 against non-SEC opponents under Kennedy.

2. The Rebels are 7-2 when committing 15 or fewer turnovers this season.

3. Western Kentucky has won 12 straight non-conference home games.

PREDICTION: Mississippi 83, Western Kentucky 79