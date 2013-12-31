Mississippi 79, Western Kentucky 74: Jarvis Summers scored 24 points as the visiting Rebels rallied to defeat the Hilltoppers.

Marshall Henderson added 23 points, including seven 3-pointers for Mississippi (9-3), which has won three of its last four games. Sebastian Saiz recorded 11 points and seven rebounds for the Rebels, who shot 56.3 percent from beyond the arc.

T.J. Price poured in a game-high 26 points for Western Kentucky (8-5), which could not overcome 18 turnovers. George Fant recorded his first double-double of the campaign, notching 13 points and 14 boards while Trency Jackson netted 11 points for the Hilltoppers.

Western Kentucky made its first four 3-pointers to go up seven before pushing the lead to 26-13 after Price’s triple midway through the first half. Henderson led all scorers with 12 points in the opening 20 minutes as Mississippi closed out the first half on a 24-7 run to take a 39-36 edge into the break.

Summers scored eight straight points to give the Rebels a 65-62 advantage before Price snapped a field-goal drought of more than five minutes for the Hilltoppers to even it. Henderson hit two clutch 3-pointers down the stretch to put Mississippi ahead 72-67 as the Rebels handed Western Kentucky its first home loss of the season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mississippi is 8-2 when scoring 70 points or more this season. … Western Kentucky started off 6-of-7 from beyond the arc before finishing 12-of-28. … The Rebels improved to 96-27 against non-SEC teams under coach Andy Kennedy.