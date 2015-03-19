Xavier cruises past tired Ole Miss

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Xavier will need a short memory when it heads to the third round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

Ole Miss, meanwhile, probably would like to forget Thursday’s second-round game at Veterans Memorial Arena.

The sixth-seeded Musketeers took advantage of the weary 11th-seeded Rebels and rolled to a 76-57 in the NCAA Tournament’s West Regional.

“I‘m really proud of our group,” Xavier coach Chris Mack said of his team, which rebounded well from a tough loss to No. 1 seed Villanova in the Big East title game a few days earlier. “I thought our guys did a really good job of adjusting to changing defenses, handling Ole Miss’s zone looks without turning it over. We turned it over a few times down the stretch, but you know, held on enough to be able to seal the game.”

Xavier got big nights from center Matt Stainbrook and guard Dee Davis, and the Musketeers never trailed after the first two minutes.

Stainbrook paced the Musketeers (22-13) with 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals, while Davis added 17 points to send Xavier to the third round.

“I think we did a good job sort of pounding the ball inside to begin with, and when we can do that and establish inside, then it really opens up the outside, and Dee and a couple other guys were hitting some big shots outside to keep the floor stretched,” Stainbrook said. “They did look a little tired and they had to play that game, but overall, they were a really tough team.”

Xavier plays Saturday at Veterans Memorial Arena against Georgia State, an underdog winner from earlier in the day. The No. 14-seeded Panthers came from 12 points down with under three minutes to play to beat third-seeded Baylor 57-56 in the first game of the West Regional.

Ole Miss, which was playing its second game in less than 48 hours, saw its season end. The Rebels (21-13) shot only 32 percent from the field and weren’t nearly as sharp as they were in Tuesday’s 17-point comeback to beat BYU in a first-round play-in game.

“I‘m sure (playing that recently) didn’t help their cause,” Mack said of Ole Miss. “A lot of their shots were flat, short.”

Rebels coach Andy Kennedy wouldn’t disagree with that.

“We certainly did not play well today. All credit goes to Xavier,” Kennedy said. “They had complete control of the tempo from the start, and we were never able to wrestle it away from them. It wasn’t for lack of effort. It was just we never got in any rhythm. Basketball is a game of rhythm. Establish yours, disrupt theirs. That’s what Xavier did to us. They established theirs; they disrupted ours.”

Guard Stefan Moody, who was the catalyst during Ole Miss’ rally two days earlier, led the Rebels with 14 points -- but it took him 18 shots to get there.

The All-SEC guard finished 5-for-18 from the floor -- including 2-for-9 from 3-point range -- and he committed a game-high five turnovers. The Rebels also got double-digit games from guard M.J. Rhett, who finished 12 points, while forward Ladarius White added 11 points and four rebounds in the loss.

Ole Miss shot 6-for-27 (22.2 percent) from beyond the arc, while Xavier hit 10 of 23 long-range efforts (43.5 percent). The Rebels -- who came into the game third in the NCAA in free-throw percentage -- made it to the line only five times, making three. The Musketeers shot 14-for-21 at the foul line.

Xavier blew open the game early with an 11-0 run and stretched the lead to as many as 20 points in the second half.

Musketeers forward James Farr added six points and a game-high 13 rebounds, and forward Jalen Reynolds finished with a solid all-around game, notching six points, five rebounds, two blocks and two assists.

Stainbrook and Davis helped the Musketeers jump all over Ole Miss in the first half.

The Rebels looked tired early after winning their way in the 64-team field with a comeback victory Tuesday and then hopping on a plane in the middle of the night, flying nearly 850 miles and arriving in Jacksonville early Wednesday.

After an opening 3-pointer by Ole Miss guard Martavious Newby, Xavier scored the next 11 points, assumed control and never looked back.

Newby finished with seven points, 13 rebounds and three steals. SEC assists leader Jarvis Summers had seven assists for Ole Miss.

Summers, who missed all eight shots from the floor and finished scoreless, refused to blame the loss on fatigue.

“We can’t use that as an excuse,” he said. “We put ourselves in this situation, and we just had to bounce back, and we didn’t make it happen.”

NOTES: Thursday’s game was the first meeting between the schools ... Ole Miss lost in Florida for the first time this season after previously going 3-0 in the Sunshine State, beating Creighton and Cincinnati at the Emerald Coast Classic in November and defeating Florida in Gainesville in February. ... Xavier has played well against the Southeastern Conference this season, improving to 3-1 against the league with Thursday’s win ... Xavier is in the NCAA Tournament for the nith time in the past 10 years, while Ole Miss was making only its eighth appearance in school history but second in three years. ... Ole Miss’ 33-point second half Thursday paled in comparison to its second-half performance Tuesday. The Rebels scored 62 points after halftime in the comeback win over BYU, the most points scored in the second half of a NCAA game since 2007.