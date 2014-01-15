Preview: Mississippi State at Alabama

Two former Gatorade State Player of the Year winners from Alabama will go head-to-head Wednesday when Mississippi State travels to Alabama for an SEC showdown. Mississippi State leading scorer Craig Sword won the award two years ago while a senior at Carver High School in Montgomery, a year after Levi Randolph of the Crimson Tide was recognized following his senior season at Bob Jones High School in Madison. Randolph dominated the first matchup against Sword last season, matching his then-career high of 18 points — twice as many as Sword — before both were limited to six points in the second meeting.

Rodney Cooper had two of his best games last season against the Bulldogs, matching his season high of 17 points in the first game and establishing his season best of 20 in the second. He also posted the first double-double of his career in the second game, grabbing 10 rebounds. Sword is coming off an eye-opening stat line in Mississippi State’s four-point win Saturday against Mississippi, scoring 15 points without making a field goal and contributing a career-high seven steals.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SEC TV

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (11-4, 1-1 SEC): Alabama doesn’t have a player averaging more than 4.5 rebounds but instead has seven who average at least three. Gavin Ware should have a nice advantage down low with his 6-9, 268-pound frame, and a 20-point, 10-rebound effort doesn’t seem out of reach for the sophomore. The other starting forward for the Bulldogs is 6-8 Colin Borchert, who prefers to hang on the perimeter, taking more than half his shots from 3-point range.

ABOUT ALABAMA (7-8, 1-1): Trevor Releford is having a solid senior season for the Crimson Tide, averaging a team-high 18.2 points while shooting 50.6 percent from the floor. Releford came into the week ranked fourth in the nation in free-throw percentage (92.9) and 10th in steals (2.64). Releford has been supported nicely in the backcourt by Retin Obasohan, who has more than tripled his scoring average to 12.4 this season, though he has cooled off of late, scoring in single digits in four of the last six games.

TIP-INS

1. Alabama is trying to win four straight against the Bulldogs for the first time since 1993-95.

2. Mississippi State entered Tuesday ranked 11th in the nation in steals (9.6).

3. The Bulldogs are shooting 70.5 percent from the free-throw line in the last three games after shooting 63 percent in the first 12.

PREDICTION: Alabama 74, Mississippi State 64